Robert “Bob” Drew Kennedy, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of November 6, 2022.

He was born on November 19, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to the late Frank John and Sherlene Pitra Kennedy. Bob was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He owned an auto body shop in Annapolis, Maryland, where he lived for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine McKenny Kennedy; and daughters, Sherlene Sommers and Shellie Kennedy Taylor.

The family will receive friends at noon, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Herman Baptist Church in Taylorsville on Thursday, November 10.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alexander Prison Ministries at PO Box 308, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.