Arthur Junior Keller, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home.

Arthur was born October 7, 1938, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Samuel Keller and Ada Kirby Keller.

He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. He owned and operated Keller Frame Shop. Arthur was a lifelong member of Mountain Ridge Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed fishing and going to the beach.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Marty, Reggie, Bradley and Scottie Keller; brothers, Paul Keller (Louise) and William “Bill” Keller (Georgia); sisters, Mae Pennell (Atwell) and Ruby Woodring; and sisters-in-law, Faye Keller and Pauline Keller.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 65 years, Janie Daniels Keller of the home; brothers, JC Keller and Tony Keller; niece, Atoyia Lowman; a number of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a special God-child, Dixie Daniels.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Pastor Mark Adams, Rev. Lee Church, and Rev. David Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with flag folding by the Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Cody Sanders, Casey Sanders, Bobby Keller, Glenn Keller, Clifford Pennell, and Rayford Pennell.

Jimmy Keller and Wesley Keller will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Mountain Ridge Baptist Church, 47 Poplar Valley Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

