Roger Jenkins, Sr., 76, of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home.

Roger was born July 1, 1946, in Ashe County, the son of the late Conley Jenkins and Effie Darnell Jenkins.

He had worked in the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. He loved working with his hands, which included woodworking and painting vehicles.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Wyatt and Nancy Jenkins; and brothers, Jimmy Jenkins and Randy Jenkins.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 38 years, Lola Ball Jenkins of the home; his son, Roger Dale Jenkins, Jr. of Wilkesboro; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Midge Allen (Jim) of Wilkesboro, and Stacy “Sis” Jenkins of Hickory; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Pastor Wes Hammer and Rev. Andrew Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Roger Jenkins, Sr.