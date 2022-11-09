Chapman wins Clerk of Court seat
The Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court seat will be that of young Democratic candidate Edwin P. Chapman, age 26 of Hiddenite. He gained 8,047 votes (53.15%) to the 7,093 votes (46.85%) of opponent Lisa Hines (R), of Taylorsville, according to unofficial results Nov. 8.
“I want to say thanks be to God for allowing me this oppotunity,” said Chapman. “Secondly, I want to thank my dad, who is my campaign manager. And I want to thank my family for everything they’ve done and everything they’ve pushed me to do and helped to do. I especially want to thank all of the Alexander County voter population for allowing me the opportunity to continue in the finest tradition of serving them and putting people before politics. I also want to thank the ladies at the office. I appreciate them for all the kind words and taking up slack at the office if I was working a poll or doing other things.”