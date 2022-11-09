LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joseph Peter Faraci, and Philip Charles Faraci, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of Maryanne Santangelo Faraci, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of February 9th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 7th day of November, 2022.

JOSEPH PETER FARACI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

PHILIP CHARLES FARACI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

Legal Notice

North Carolina

Alexander County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

File No.: 2022 E 338

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Donna Elizabeth Stanley, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.

This the 2nd day of November 2022.

Roger Brown

4307 Fosterdale Ln

Winston Salem, NC 27107

Anthony S. Privette

THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC

3475 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704/872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Rita Payne Ledford, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 24th day of October, 2022.

DON H. LEDFORD

4078 Parkview Court

Winston Salem, NC 27127

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of JP Austin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

VICTORIA AUSTIN MARTIN

3635 Links Dr

Conover, NC 28613

CRYSTAL AUSTIN PRICE

63 Pearson Knob Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on November 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerrie L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning & Zoning Commission to be held in the Large Conference Room (Room 212) of the Alexander County Services Center in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 151 W. Main Ave., on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 22-02 – Request by The Lowland Group, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 2.68 acres of property located at 837 NC HWY 16 S from Highway Commercial (H-C) and General Business (B-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-53-4186 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 22-03 – Request by Friendship Lutheran Church to consider an application to amend Section 154.111(H) of the zoning ordinance to exempt signs relevant so the operation of non-profit charitable or government organizations that meet other applicable standards.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 22-04 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an annual review of said document.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of JACK THOMAS BRINKLEY III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 1641 Houck Mountain Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 28th day of October 2022.

ALICE CAMILLE BRINKLEY,

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JACK THOMAS BRINKLEY III

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Richard Allen Williams, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha Moose Barnette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of January 19th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 12th day of October, 2022.

RICHARD ALLEN WILLIAMS

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of Alice Faye Deal, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 18, 2023, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19th day of October, 2022

Natasha Lenae Deal Haas

Executor

5579 Lizzard Lane

Granite Falls, NC 28630

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

