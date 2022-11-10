Daniel Lee Davis, 51, of Stony Point, passed away on November 10, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.

He was born August 26, 1971, in Iredell County, to Thomas Israel Davis of Stony Point and Aletha (Gail) Shumaker of Statesville.

Those left to cherish his memories include a son, Devan Scott Davis of Olin; a daughter, Sharese Comer of Statesville; and two sisters, Betty Dingess of Stony Point, and Teresa Walker of Statesville.

A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Douthit will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Daniel Davis Family.