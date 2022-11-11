Ned Bentley, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, in Alexander County at Taylorsville House.

He was born January 21, 1936, to the late Lonnie McKinley and Ocie Kerley Bentley. During his working career, Ned was a pressman at Gulf States for 30-plus years until he retired. Mr. Bentley was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. Ned loved his dogs, cutting up, and picking around with others. Overall, he was a man of few words that loved his family and spending time with them.

Along with his parents, Mr. Bentley was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Jolly Bentley; two infant brothers; and a brother-in-law, James Looper.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ned include a daughter, Tammy Watts (Rod); son, Chad Bentley; daughter, Sonya Sloan (Steven); daughter, Dana Triplett; two brothers, Clenith Bentley (Wilma) and Max Bentley (Joann); two sisters, Betty Looper and Lyda Reese (George); six grandchildren, Jessica W. Evans (Kolby), Reuben Watts, Isley Bentley, Meryl Sloan, Samuel Sloan, and Adler Triplett; three great-grandchildren, Riley Evans, Knox Evans, and Kolt Evans; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bentley’s visitation will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow on November 13, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Reed Shoaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Phill Bentley, Alan Bentley, Travis Bentley, Jeff Reese, Reuben Watts, and Adler Triplett will serve as pallbearers. Samuel Sloan is an Honorary Pallbearer.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the Taylorsville House for the care of their father.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.