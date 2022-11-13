Ronny Edward Spencer, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trinity Village Nursing Home in Hickory.

Ronny was born January 13, 1947, in Catawba County, the son of the late S. E. Spencer and Mable Hilliard Spencer. He was a US Army veteran and retired after more than 30 years from Clark Tire Hickory as service manager.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his sister, Linda Mull, and his brothers, Tony Spencer and Marty Spencer.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplin Lisa Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will greet friends following the service.

