Billy K. Teague, 92, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 14, 2022.

He was born April 28, 1930, in Alexander County, to the late John A. Teague and Mamie Poarch Teague. Mr. Teague proudly served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Billy K. Teague Sawmill & Lumber. Prior to that, he drove a truck for Roadway and Pilot. Billy was an active member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. During his free time, he enjoyed gardening and antique tractors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Mr. Teague was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Janie Teague, and a brother, Owen Teague.

Those left to cherish the memories of Billy include a daughter, Teresa Bumgarner (Danny); a sister, Kathleen Teague; grandchildren, Brandon Bumgarner (Lydia), Daniel “Buckshot” Bumgarner (Mitzi), and Amber Spicer (Josh); great-grandchildren, Jack Bumgarner, Tucker Bumgarner, Will Bumgarner, Amelia Bumgarner, Sam Bumgarner, and Molly Spicer; a special niece, Melinda Chapman (Danny); along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Sanctuary from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow on November 16, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Military rites will be provided by DAV Ch. 84 and Ch. 6.

Brandon, Daniel, Jack, Tucker, Will and Sam Bumgarner, and Josh Spicer will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Bible and Literature Missionary Foundation, 2101 Hwy 231 South, Shelbyville, TN 37160; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

