COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

Use Happy Jack® Mitex® to treat ear canal yeast infections on dogs & cats. Rogers Mill 828- 632- 3052 (www.fleabeacon.com)

1960 INTERNATIONAL FARMALL TRACTOR – Has 48” belly mowing deck, $2,500. Call 336-262-1476 (Alex. Co.).

USED TUNTURI F20R RECUMBENT BIKE – Excellent condition. Cost $500 new. Asking $325. Call 828-632-1743.