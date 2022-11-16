LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert John Malsich, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of November, 2022.

LINDA STEWART MALSICH

40 Old Field Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec7-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Having qualified as Executor for the Estate of John Preston Lowman, Jr., late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned, John Preston Lowman, III, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at the offices of Liipfert Law Group, PLLC, 380 Knollwood Street, Suite 210, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before midnight February 16, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of November, 2022.

John Preston Lowman, III, Executor

Estate of John Preston Lowman, Jr.

Liipfert Law Group, PLLC

380 Knollwood Street, Suite 210

Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103

notice

dec7-22c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp86

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JOYCE PIERCE DATED MAY 30, 2006 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 496 AT PAGE 2476 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.22-114149.FC01.202*

22-114149

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on November 28, 2022, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Joyce Pierce, dated May 30, 2006 to secure the original principal amount of $37,171.00, and recorded in Book 496 at Page 2476 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 880 Vashti Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0012239

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Joyce Davidson Pierce

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Joyce Davidson Pierce.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is November 7, 2022.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Andrew Lawrence Vining, NCSB# 48677

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107 | (704) 333-8156 Fax | www.LOGS.com

notice

nov23-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Seneca Dempsey,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Emergency Motion to Modify Child Custody Order and Ex-Parte Temporary Child Custody Order.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 26, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 9th day of November, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

nov30-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2022.

CRAIG ALAN REAMES

9140 Gold Hill Rd.

Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124

executor

dec7-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Luke Reid Hoover, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2022.

LORI L WICKLINE

1153 Huffman Mill Rd

Burlington, NC 27215

administrator

dec7-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joseph Peter Faraci, and Philip Charles Faraci, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of Maryanne Santangelo Faraci, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of February 9th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 7th day of November, 2022.

JOSEPH PETER FARACI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

PHILIP CHARLES FARACI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

notice

nov30-22p

************

Legal Notice

North Carolina

Alexander County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

File No.: 2022 E 338

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Donna Elizabeth Stanley, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.

This the 2nd day of November 2022.

Roger Brown

4307 Fosterdale Ln

Winston Salem, NC 27107

Anthony S. Privette

THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC

3475 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704/872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

administrator

nov23-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Rita Payne Ledford, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 24th day of October, 2022.

DON H. LEDFORD

4078 Parkview Court

Winston Salem, NC 27127

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

executor

nov23-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of JP Austin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2022.

VICTORIA AUSTIN MARTIN

3635 Links Dr

Conover, NC 28613

CRYSTAL AUSTIN PRICE

63 Pearson Knob Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov23-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of JACK THOMAS BRINKLEY III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 1641 Houck Mountain Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 28th day of October 2022.

ALICE CAMILLE BRINKLEY,

EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JACK THOMAS BRINKLEY III

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executrix

nov23-22c