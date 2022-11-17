Jimmie Raye Williams, III, 26, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home.

Jimmie was born November 3, 1996, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Rebecca Naomi LeMay and the late Jimmie Raye Williams, II. He was a US Army veteran.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his grandmother, Patricia Branch, and his siblings, Esteban Palacios, Nikalous Williams, Elijah Williams, Lola Billingsley, Emerald Billingsley, Bodhi Child, and Naomi Child.

A service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.