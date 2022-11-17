Kick-Off to Christmas event set Dec. 1

The Alexander County Parade Committee is sponsoring a Kick-Off to Christmas in cooperation with the Alexander County Government and the Town of Taylorsville. This kick-off will be held on Thursday evening, December 1, at Alexander County Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage, beginning at 6:00 p.m., said Dwaine Coley, Parade Coordinator.

The planners hope that this family event will provide attendees an opportunity to “get into Holiday Spirit” as the county awaits the arrival of Santa two days later on Saturday, December 3, at 3 p.m. with the Christmas Parade. The event will feature a variety of local music groups to create that special holiday atmosphere that all enjoy.

Featured on Thursday, December 1, will be East Middle School Chorus, Antioch Baptist Church Handbells, Studio 3’s Community Chorale, and a Brass Group from the Alexander Central High School Band. These groups will entertain the audience with many holiday favorites and close with a audience sing-a-long of carols and holiday songs.

To add to the festivities, the Committee announced a number of food trucks will be joining in the fun and merriment. Thus far, Caribbean Sandwich & Pinchos, Duck Donuts’ Duck Truck, Burger Basket, and Jarod’s Funnel Cakes and more will all be joining the event. Others are invited as well.

“What better way to prepare for the arrival of Santa Claus in Taylorsville on Saturday, December 3, at the 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade! Good music, good food, and good times with family and friends equals a great evening in Uptown Taylorsville in the heart of Alexander County,” said Coley.

Additional activities are being announced for Thursdays, December 8 and 15.