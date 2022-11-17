O.C. Barnes Jr., of Taylorsville, passed away on November 17, 2022, at the age of 82.

O.C. was born to the late Osie and Bessie Barnes on October 16, 1940, in Alexander County. O.C. enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and singing in the church choir at Journey of Grace, his home church.

In addition to his parents, O.C. was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Keither (Flossie), D.V., and Leon (Patsy) Barnes; and four sisters and a brother-in-law, Evelyn (Jim) Childers, Ophelia Sherrill, Jean Cook, and Kathy Barnes.

O.C. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Barnes; son, Timothy (Tammy) Barnes; daughter, Kimberlaine (Tim) Blevins; brother, Jack (Scottie) Barnes; sisters, Ann (late Roy) Deal, Betty (late Ralph) Icenhour, and Joyce (Jimmy) Watts; a grandson, Christopher Barnes; granddaughters, Kristina (Jake) Coats and Kayla Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Layton and Saylem Hyde; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Mountlawn Memorial Park, 196 Fan Key Rd, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey of Grace Building Program at PO Box 248, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.