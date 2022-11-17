Veteran’s Day Parade held in Taylorsville

The Alexander County Veteran’s Day Parade, the first one in many years, was held on Friday, November 11. The procession began at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on W. Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

The parade was organized by VETCOM, the local Veterans Committee made up of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion members.

Veterans participated in the procession. The lineup included:

• ACHS Navy JROTC Color Guard

• NJROTC unit

• ACHS Band

• Grand Marshal, Lt. Col. Ginger Annas, USAF Ret.

• Gold Star Mother Dianne Alberts

• Veterans Service Officer Cherry Kilby

• Military vehicles, helicopter, and ambulance

• World War II veterans

• Korean War veterans

• 5-ton military vehicle with Vietnam veterans

• Veterans from Operation Desert Storm

• Afghanistan and other recent veterans.

