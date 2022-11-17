 Skip to content
November 17, 2022

Veteran’s Day Parade held in Taylorsville

GRAND MARSHAL — Lt. Col. Ginger Annas, USAF Retired, who is also the former Veterans Services officer for Alexander County, was Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal on Friday, November 11.

 

The Alexander County Veteran’s Day Parade, the first one in many years, was held on Friday, November 11. The procession began at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on W. Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

The parade was organized by VETCOM, the local Veterans Committee made up of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion members.
Veterans participated in the procession. The lineup included:

• ACHS Navy JROTC Color Guard
• NJROTC unit
• ACHS Band
• Grand Marshal, Lt. Col. Ginger Annas, USAF Ret.
• Gold Star Mother Dianne Alberts
• Veterans Service Officer Cherry Kilby
• Military vehicles, helicopter, and ambulance
• World War II veterans
• Korean War veterans
• 5-ton military vehicle with Vietnam veterans
• Veterans from Operation Desert Storm
• Afghanistan and other recent veterans.

VETERANS DAY PARADE HELD NOV. 11 — The rains on Friday, Nov. 11, did not cancel the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Taylorsville. Organizers hope to make the event an annual tradition. Veterans of many different wars and service times, including recent veterans, rode in the parade along Main Avenue and Main Avenue Drive. Above, veterans in the VFW Post 5466 military truck included (L-R) Gene Dagenhart, Joel Hollingswoth, and Joey Campbell.

