John “J.B.” Beaver Deal, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence.

He was born May 16, 1931, in Alexander County, to the late J. Deal and Verna Kerley Deal. John was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Deal worked at the box factory in Taylorsville until he retired from there in the late 90’s. John loved to watch sports, fish, and have breakfast with his buddies.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Edith Wallace Deal, and four brothers, Robert, Billy, Jack, and Bryant.

Those left to cherish the memories of John include a son, Davey Deal (Nancy); daughter, Cathy Campbell (Tony); four grandchildren, Shane Russell, Brad Campbell, Allison Clonch (Thomas), and Brandon Deal (Larissa); two great-grandchildren, Paige Deal and Morgan Clonch; and a special friend, Geraldine Tedder.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the Sanctuary of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the East Taylorsville Baptist Church Sanctuary. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery where Military Rites will be provided by DAV Chapters 6 and 84.

Pallbearers will be Bradley Campbell and men from East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Shane Russell will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local church or the charity of your choice in honor of John Deal.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.