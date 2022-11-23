Retirement reception for Sheriff Bowman is Dec. 1

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office staff would like to invite the public to a Retirement Celebration to honor Sheriff Chris Bowman and his service of 43 years of dedication to the county on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

There will be a presentation to Sheriff Bowman at 11:00 a.m. in the Jennings Family Ministry Building. Following this, a floating light lunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.