Wills named ACHS Assistant Principal

Alexander County Schools administrators announced the new assistant principal at Alexander Central High School will be Ed Wills. Wills currently serves as a social studies and physical education teacher and boys basketball coach at the school. Wills replaces Brett Huffman who is moving to East Alexander Middle School as principal starting December 1st.

Wills has been at the high school since 2004 after moving from Virginia where he worked at Ferrum College. He also coached at Clark University in Massachusetts and managed the 1993 Men’s

Basketball Team at UNC-Chapel Hill, a team that won the national championship. He expects to lean heavily on his work as a coach in this new role.

“You know schools are a big team and the goal of every coach is to help their team succeed and my approach in this position will be to help this team succeed. That’s our teachers and staff and certainly our students,” says Wills.

Wills says the profession has changed a great deal since the Covid pandemic but he’s ready for the work.

“There was probably a time when you thought of education where you thought only what happened in the classroom educationally. But I think we can’t ignore all the other things that our children are going through,” he says.

Most of all Wills is ready to get started.

“I’m super excited about the opportunity. I have a ton of respect for Mr. Lail and the work that he and his staff are doing. I’m excited to join that effort to continue to maintain Alexander Central as a tremendous school and to help us grow in any way that I can. I think it’s a great opportunity and challenge that I’m looking forward to.” says Wills.

Wills will complete the basketball season with the boys team. He lives in Hickory with his wife, Marnie. His daughter Carolina is a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill.

