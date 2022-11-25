Sherry Elaine Eller Moretz, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on November 25, 2022.

She was born June 19, 1946, to the late Paul Eller and Margaret Davis Cannon. Ms. Moretz was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Sherry retired from Burns Wood Products in Granite Falls.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Moretz include a daughter, Gina Kay Raines of Hickory, and a sister, Barbara Lutz.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church at 5:00 p.m. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harry’s Hands at Antioch Baptist Church or Antioch Baptist Church at 580 Antioch Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.