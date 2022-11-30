LAND By Editor | November 30, 2022 | 0 ************ LAND FOR SALE – 1.41 acres on Old Charlotte Road, between 385 and 397, approximately 170’x37’ access. Tax value $17,365. Make offer. Call 828-851-7649. Posted in Classifieds, Land Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE November 30, 2022 | No Comments » FOR RENT November 30, 2022 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE November 30, 2022 | No Comments » GENERAL November 30, 2022 | No Comments » HELP WANTED November 30, 2022 | No Comments »