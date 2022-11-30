LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 39

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Jimmy Dean Barker and Kathy Ann Barker (Deceased) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Jimmy Dean Barker and Kathy Ann Barker) to Michael J. Pringnitz, Trustee(s), dated June 30, 2006, and recorded in Book No. 497, at Page 1111 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on December 16, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Taylorsville in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the Taylorsville township, Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows: beginning at an existing flat bar located at the northwesterly corner of Lot 1 of Clearview Acres as shown on a map thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 138, and being in the line of Mallards tract described in Book 378, Page 1255, and running thence with such mallard line, North 14-38-13 West 232.51 feet to a new 1/2 inch iron rod set in the southerly margin of a reserved 45-foot access right-of-way; thence with said southerly margin of the right of way, North 89-58-00 East 245.07 feet to a new 1/2 inch iron rod set at the northwesterly corner of another 1.19 acre tract; thence with the westerly line of said other tract, South 07-27-12 East 226.90 feet to a new1/2 inch rod set in the northerly line of Lot 8 of the aforesaid Clearview Acres; thence with a portion of the northerly line of Lot 8 and the northerly lines of lots 1 through 7, South 89-58-00 West 215.75 feet to the beginning point; containing 1.19 acres as shown on a boundary survey with division for Dan W. Mallard and wife, Eleanor H. Mallard prepared by Bunton Hefner Surveying Company dated July 11, 1997. Together with a non-exclusive perpetual right of way and easement for the purposes of ingress, egress and regress between the above described 1.19 acre tract and SR 1549, said right-of-way and easement to be 45 feet in width with its southerly boundary extending along the full northerly boundary of the above described 1.19 acre tract and thence the northerly boundary of an adjoining 1.19 acre tract on the east and then the northerly boundary of Ricky J. Ijames as described in Book 370, Page 268 to the point of intersection at the southwesterly margin of a 45 foot access right-of-way which has as its northeasterly boundary the property line of Herman Brothers Partnership as described in Book 363, Page 256, said right-of-way then extending in a southeasterly direction between the lines of Ijames and Herman Brothers Partnership to the point of intersection with SR 1549 and the northerly margin of Clearview Acres; all as more particularly shown on the aforesaid survey of July 11, 1997. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 625 Clearview Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Dan W. Mallard and Eleanor H. Mallard husband and Wife To Jimmy Dean Barker and Kathy Ann Barker. Dated 10/21/1997 recorded on 10/22/1997 in Book 0385, Page 2320 in Alexander County records, State of NC.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 7836 – 30019

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

22 SP 66

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE

OF THE DEED OF TRUST OF

JAMES R. HOWELL AND HENRIETTA WATTS HOWELL aka HENRIETTA MOSER HOWELL,

Mortgagors,

to

TIM TURNER, Trustee;

DELTON W. BARNES, Substitute Trustee,

BOOK 656, PAGE 2275

Peoples Bank,

Mortgagee.

Dated June 26, 2017, recorded in

Book 605, at Page 1815

Securing the original amount of $25,000.00

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

CURRENT OWNERS: SHERIKA D. HOWELL; KAREN B. HOWELL

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James R. Howell and Henrietta Watts Howell, described above, in the Alexander County Public Registry; default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and the said Deed of Trust being by the terms thereof subject to foreclosure; and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded a foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness; and under and by virtue of an order entered in the within entitled and numbered action by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina on the 21st day of October, 2022, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, North Carolina at 12:00 P.M. on Friday the 9th day of December, 2022, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same lying and being in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a spike Joe Moore’s corner in the old Pope and Sloop line, and runs with said line South 85° East 3 1/2 poles to a spike in said line on the North side of the road; thence South 2 1/2° East 20 1/2 poles to a point in the center of the road, indicated by a spike on the North side of the road; thence as the center of the road North 81° West 4-3/4 poles to a point in said road, indicated by a spike on the North side of the road, Moore’s corner; thence with his line North 1 1/2° East 20 1/2 poles to the Beginning, containing 0.5 acres more or less.

THIS PROPERTY HAS THE ADDRESS OF: 104 W Jay Drive, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681.

This sale is made subject to any excise or transfer taxes, all outstanding and unpaid Alexander County and any city or town ad valorem property taxes as well as any and all other prior liens, defects and encumbrances involving said property, as well as a Clerk’s fee of $.45 per $100 on the purchase price.

Notice is further hereby given that the successful bidder will be required to make a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00).

Notice is further hereby given that the sale will be conducted pursuant to and subject to all of the provisions of Chapter 45, as amended, of the General Statutes of North Carolina.

Notice is given that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon the termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 21st day of October, 2022.

Delton W. Barnes, Substitute Trustee

201 W Main St

Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092

704-466-3331

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM in the County Administration Building. The purpose of this meeting is to set and approve the Alexander County Sheriff’s bond pursuant to N.C.G.S. 162-9. For more information, please contact the Administration Office at (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lillie Blackwelder Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2022.

RICKY GLENN ICENHOUR

234 Pamooney View

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of November, 2022.

WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE

1014 5th St.

Taylorsville, NC 37620

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lola Wike Lowe, Lola Wyke Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2022.

CASEY GILLILAND

3242 9th Ave Dr NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on December 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers for the consideration of a text amendment to the Taylorsville Code of Ordinances- Section #50 Solid Waste Regulations. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Sadie Nance Porter, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of November, 2022.

SHERRY HARRIS

286 Earl Icenhour Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

MICHAEL HARRIS

391 Millersville Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAYLORSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council to be held in the Council Chambers of the Taylorsville Town Hall in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 67 Main Ave., on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 22-02 – Request by The Lowland Group, LLC for the rezoning of approximately 2.68 acres of property located at 837 NC HWY 16 S from Highway Commercial (H-C) and General Business (B-2) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3759-53-4186 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Special Use Permit (SUP) 22-01 – Request by Marten Nasrawin to consider an application to grant a Special Use Permit for a Junkyard at 26 Saunders Ln., The subject property is further identified as PIN 3769-45-3704 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, December 5, 2022, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 22-01 – Request by Bethlehem Baptist Church of Alexander County for the rezoning of approximately 4.16 acres of property located at 000 NC HWY 127 from Residential-Agriculture (RA-20) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3716-59-1933 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 22-03 – Request by Friendship Lutheran Church to consider an application to amend Section 154.111(H) of the zoning ordinance to exempt signs relevant so the operation of non-profit charitable or government organizations that meet other applicable standards.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 22-04 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an annual review of said document.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert John Malsich, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of November, 2022.

LINDA STEWART MALSICH

40 Old Field Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Having qualified as Executor for the Estate of John Preston Lowman, Jr., late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned, John Preston Lowman, III, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at the offices of Liipfert Law Group, PLLC, 380 Knollwood Street, Suite 210, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before midnight February 16, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of November, 2022.

John Preston Lowman, III, Executor

Estate of John Preston Lowman, Jr.

Liipfert Law Group, PLLC

380 Knollwood Street, Suite 210

Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Seneca Dempsey,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Emergency Motion to Modify Child Custody Order and Ex-Parte Temporary Child Custody Order.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 26, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 9th day of November, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2022.

CRAIG ALAN REAMES

9140 Gold Hill Rd.

Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Luke Reid Hoover, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2022.

LORI L WICKLINE

1153 Huffman Mill Rd

Burlington, NC 27215

administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joseph Peter Faraci, and Philip Charles Faraci, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of Maryanne Santangelo Faraci, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of February 9th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 7th day of November, 2022.

JOSEPH PETER FARACI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

PHILIP CHARLES FARACI

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

