Allen Wade Hefner, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.

Allen was born September 7, 1945, in Catawba County, the son of the late Sam Edward Hefner and Ina Bowman Hefner.

He was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Catawba County, where he served on the church council, and financial chairman, and he was always faithful and dedicated to the church. He loved the Carolina Tar Heels and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He enjoyed gardening and yard work; he was one that loved the outdoors.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Miller; brothers, Maynard Hefner and S.E. Hefner; sister-in-law, Emilie Hefner; and brothers-in-law, Jack Miller, Sam Lail, Eddie Bowman, and Ned Bowman.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 54 years, Judy Deal Hefner of the home; his sisters, Shirley Lail, Brenda Bowman, and Jane Bowman; his brothers, Billy E. Hefner (Hallie) and Jerry L. Hefner (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Catherine Hefner and Lana Craig (Ronald); brother-in-law, Roger Deal (Marcie); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 3916 Springs Road, Conover. Rev. Russell Makant will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander County. The family requests that masks be worn for the service. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Billy Hefner, Terry Miller, Jeffrey Hefner, Douglas Hefner, Sam Lail, Jr., Scott Bowman, Mark Hefner, Kyle Hefner, and Jason Orndoff.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Allen’s caregivers, Terry Miller, Sarah Embler, and Wanda Ledford, and Carolina Caring for the care they had shown Allen.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 11235, Hickory, NC 28603; or ALS Foundation; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Allen Wade Hefner.