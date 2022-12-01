Retiring Sheriff presented Key to the County

A retirement ceremony and reception was held for Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Sheriff Bowman began his 43 year law enforcement career in Alexander County as a part-time patrol deputy in 1979, and advanced through the ranks of sergeant, detective, chief detective, and chief deputy. In October 2009, he was sworn in as Alexander County Sheriff to fulfill the unexpired term of Sheriff Hayden Bentley. In November 2010, Bowman was elected to serve as Sheriff, and was reelected in 2014 and 2018.

Pastor Jamie Steele welcomed the audience to the event. WACB radio personality Rick Gilbert gave opening remarks. County Commissioner Larry Yoder presented Bowman with the Key to the County. Mayor George Holleman offered remarks as well. Major Mark St. Clair and the Investigations Division presented Sheriff Bowman with his service weapon and badge. Capt. Mike Lunsford and Deputy Bill Stamey presented a gift to Sheriff Bowman.

Multiple guests, including former Sheriff Ray Warren, NC Sheriff’s Association President Eddie Caldwell, and local attorney Joel Harbinson offered well wishes and expressed thanks for his long career as a law officer.

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman presented Sheriff Bowman with a plaque from the District Attorney’s Office, recognizing his years of service to Alexander County.

Amy Palmer, the Sheriff’s daughter, spoke on behalf of his family.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held with refreshments in the church’s gymnasium.