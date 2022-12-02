Roger Dale Auton, 77, of Taylorsville, passed peacefully at home in the Lord, on Friday, December 2, 2022.

He was born Saturday, May 5, 1945, to the late ToyeLeona Roberts Auton and Lewis Robert Auton in Caldwell County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Arvel Auton and Steve Auton; sisters, Linda Auton Wagoner, Brenda Auton, Shirley Auton Burns, Phyliss Auton Carson, and Peggy Auton Gryder; and grandson, Joshua David Miller.

Mr. Auton is survived by his wife of 49 years, Iris Braswell Auton; sons, Kris Auton (Sandy), Nathan Auton (Mollie), and Ricky Auton (Robyn); and daughter, Angela Auton Miller (Titus). Roger leaves behind eleven grandchildren, Jonathan, Sydney, Meghan, Taylor, Katie, Andrew, Makenna, Dylan, Reagan, Abigail, and Easton with two great-grandchildren on the way that he was proud of very much. Sister, Reba Auton Phillips, and a number of nieces and nephews will also always remember Mr. Auton.

Roger will be remembered for being a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church where he loved his Lord. Roger loved to hunt, fish, and plant gardens, and he enjoyed mowing the lawn. Mr. Auton retired from the furniture industry after years of hard work and dedication.

The Auton Family will receive friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., at Pendry’s Funeral Home. The Funeral Service for Roger will be held at Pendry’s Funeral Home on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor David Ross and Pastor Allen Raby officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Advent Christian Church, 1595 Draco Rd, Lenoir.

