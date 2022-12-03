Anita Carol Elder Dunn, 61, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

Ms. Dunn was born to Richard Larry Elder and the late Helen Mays Elder on September 14, 1961, in Alexander County. During her working career, she worked in the furniture industry. She was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Anita taught the 4th grade Sunday School for 30 years. She was very involved in VBS and singing in the choir. Anita enjoyed going to the beach and cooking. She loved her grandbabies and spending time with them.

Those left to cherish the memories of Anita include her son, Matthew Dunn (Joanna); daughter, Emily Jacobs (Nick); father, Richard Larry Elder (Kay); brother, Michael Elder (Levaughn); two grandchildren, Ava Dunn and Archer Jacobs; and a number of special friends, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the Taylorsville City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Kevin White will officiate.

Jacob Elder, Adam Walker, Seth Hefner, Brennan Moore, Darrell Adkins, and Danny Dyson will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Elder and members of the choir.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

