Dorothy Ann Jones Teague, 85, of Bethlehem, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

She was born March 23, 1937, to the late Edgar and Estel Jones in Caldwell County. Ms. Teague was very involved in her church, Fellowship Advent Christian. Dorothy was also very involved in the Bethlehem Community, with the Republican party and the Bethlehem association. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveling. Dorothy was overall a loving mother, that had very high Christian morals, was a caring and devoted wife, and was the rock of her children and grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Hurshel C. Teague, and seven siblings.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dorothy include a son, Rodney Teague (Debbie); a daughter, Scottie Nichols; four grandchildren, Kellie Dipola (Mike), Henry Teague (Heather), Cody Adcock (Rosie), and Charlie Bradshaw (Josh); eleven great-grandchildren; special friend, Dolores Parkhurst; along with a number of other special friends, nieces, and nephews.

A joint memorial service for Hurshel and Dorothy will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Fellowship Christian Advent at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Dave Ross will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Wake at Home Hospice for the care of their mother. She will always be treasured and loved by all.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Wake at Home Hospice at 126 Executive Dr #110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

