Ryan Patrick Repasy, 44, of Hickory, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Frye Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

Ryan was born July 9, 1978, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Paul E. Repasy and the late Dottie Witt DeFillips.

Ryan owned and operated Five Star Carwash & Oil Change in Conover.

Ryan was a beloved son, father, brother, partner, and friend. Ryan was a dedicated, hardworking man who touched many lives with his smile. He loved animals, fishing, and the outdoors. He never met a stranger and was a loyal friend always ready to lend a hand.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dottie DeFillips, and his stepfather, John DeFillips; his grandparents, Paul and Irene Repasy; his great-grandparents, Billy and Kathleen Witt; and his extra grandmother, Hattie (Polly) Hunt Summey.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Paul E. Repasy and Paulette Hunt Repasy; his son, Lucas Ryan Patrick Repasy, and his longtime partner, Victoria Mays and her children, Mason and Brayah; his ex-wife, Crystal Self; and Ryan’s stepson, Jayden. Also mourning his loss are his brothers, Shawn Repasy and wife Corrie and their son, Raylan, of Oxford, Jason Repasy and his daughter, Sophia of Fairview, and Matt DeFillips and wife Sydney of Cleveland, Mississippi.

A Memorial Service in celebration of Ryan’s life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at Peace United Church of Christ, 223 29th Ave. Drive NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Rev. Kimberly Dowell and Rev. Sandy Hood will officiate. A gathering with friends and family will follow the service in the Fellowship Room of the Church around 2:00 p.m.

Donations in Ryan’s memory may be sent to the Hickory Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.