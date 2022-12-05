Serena Yodora Smith, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Trinity Ridge.

Serena was born September 9, 1949, in Logan County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Opie R. Smith and Mary Elsie Sarver Smith.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. She was a beloved mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved to read, cook, and was always a good friend to anyone who needed one, and a caregiver to her whole family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Heather DeLean Chock and husband Buddy Kealii Chock of South Carolina; her grandson, Garrett Reign Kealii Chock of South Carolina; her granddaughter, Keeli De Anna Kahialoha Chock of South Carolina; her sisters, Patricia Smith Stine and Anita Smith Jameson; her dearest friend, Judy Walker of Taylorsville; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion for over 43 years, Harley Icenhour.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Allen will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Serena Yodora Smith.