Clerk, Reg. of Deeds, Sheriff take oaths

CLERK OF COURT — On December 5, 2022, Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham observed (seated) while retired Clerk of Superior Court Seth W. Chapman (left) administered the oath of office to his son, Clerk of Superior Court Edwin P. Chapman (right) as Edwin’s wife, Taylor, looks on and nephews Owen Zimmerman (facing camera) and Cobren Chapman (facing away from camera) hold the Bible.
DEPUTY CLERKS SWORN IN — Left to right: Clerk of Court Edwin Chapman; Deputy Clerk Melissa Cockrell, Pat Cockrell, Liam Neufeld, Steve Cockrell; Betty Mabry, Deputy Clerk Dawn Reynolds; Deputy Clerk Alice Miller and husband, Warren Miller; Deputy Clerk Sandra Westover, child Atlas Westover and husband, Timmy Westover; Deputy Clerk Brittney Herman, Dean Barnes-mother (not pictured), and husband, Rob Herman.
ASSISTANT CLERKS — Clerk of Court Edwin Chapman administered the oath of office to assistant clerks Dec. 5. Left to right: Brian Sharpe, Assistant Clerk Heather Sharpe, Anna Drum, Assistant Clerk Page Barnes, Nola Williams and Barrett Drum, grandchildren, with Assistant Clerk Melinda Null; Assistant Clerk Betty Mabry and husband, Lawrence Mabry.
SHERIFF — Chad Pennell, newly elected Sheriff of Alexander County, took the oath of office Dec. 5 at the Alexander County Courthouse, administered by Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham. Shown above, left to right: Judge Graham, Cole Pennell, Bre Pennell, Deanna Pennell, Sheriff Pennell, and Dale Pennell.
Sheriff Chad Pennell (front row, far left) is shown above with his deputies, detention, and telecommunicator staff after all received their oaths of office on Dec. 5, 2022.
REGISTER OF DEEDS — On December 5, 2022, Superior Court Judge Will Long administered the oath of office to Alexander County Register of Deeds, Scott H. Hines, as Scott’s wife, Lisa, held the Holy Bible for the ceremony. The Honorable Judge Long is Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 22A, which includes Alexander County. Honorable Register Hines was re-elected to office on November 8 for another four-year term. The Oath of Office Ceremony was held at the Alexander County Courthouse Park by the Founding Documents—Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence—and in the shadow of the U.S., North Carolina and county flags. Judge Long also administered the Oath of Office to the Register of Deeds staff–Deputies Dawn Martin Rudisill, Joshua Bowman, and Jonathan Barnes.