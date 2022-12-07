FOR RENT
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
IN SEARCH OF A HOUSE TO RENT in the Taylorsville area. No pets, good credit. Call 828-572-9797.
Crest Knolls & Ridgeway Apts
Taking applications for the wait list.
Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls St. SE, Apt. 16B (office) in Taylorsville.
Crest Knolls Apts. offers 1, 2 & 3 bdrm units. A beautiful, established community with garden apartments. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, restaurants and downtown. Ridgeway Apts. offers 1 & 2 bdrm units. Conveniently located, spacious floor plans, and water is included! Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check read. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
when will it be updated again
All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.