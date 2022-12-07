************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

IN SEARCH OF A HOUSE TO RENT in the Taylorsville area. No pets, good credit. Call 828-572-9797.

Crest Knolls & Ridgeway Apts

Taking applications for the wait list.

Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls St. SE, Apt. 16B (office) in Taylorsville.

Crest Knolls Apts. offers 1, 2 & 3 bdrm units. A beautiful, established community with garden apartments. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, restaurants and downtown. Ridgeway Apts. offers 1 & 2 bdrm units. Conveniently located, spacious floor plans, and water is included! Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check read. This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.