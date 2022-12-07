LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ambre Connolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of December, 2022.

AUBREY DAGENHART

1025 Lake Vista Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

PUBLIC NOTICE

On 12/1/2022 Certificate of Need review began for Fresenius Medical Care of Alexander County Proj E-12300-22 Add 5 dialy stats. Written comments are due to the Agency by 1/3/23. A public hearing will only be scheduled if requested in writing by 1/3/23 and sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or 2704 Mail Service Ctr, Raleigh, NC 27699-2704, 919 855-3873

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 567

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown Spouse of Julia E. Hammond

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown

Spouse of Julia E. Hammond

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an existing 7/8-inch rod in a branch, said 7/8-inch rod in a branch being the southeastern corner of the property described in a deed recorded in

Book 375 at Page 941 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing 7/8-inch rod also being in the common boundary line with the property of Linzey Bowman as the property of Bowman is shown by Deed recorded in Book 162 at Page 382 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Linzey

Bowman North 86 degrees 31 minutes 12 seconds West 500 feet to a new 1/2-inch iron set: thence North 3 degrees 28 minutes 48 seconds East passing through a

new 1/2-inch rod set at a distance of 108.33 feet, a total distance of 124.76 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set in the center of a 30- foot wide right-of- way easement;

thence North 40 degrees 49 minutes 29 seconds East 205.19 feet to a calculated point in the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch the next ten (10) calls

and distances, South 83 degrees 24 minutes 24 seconds East 36.78 feet, South 59 degrees 35 minutes 24 seconds East 57.42 feet, South 25 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds East 88.96 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East 33.92 feet, South 39 degrees 59 minutes 38 seconds East 122.83 feet, South 67 degrees 50 minutes 5 seconds East 31.51 feet, South 83 degrees 37 minutes 43 seconds

East 19.63 feet, South 26 degrees 14 minutes 36 seconds East 34.74 feet, South 50 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds East 51.99 feet, and South 26 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds East 41.19 feet to an existing 7/8-inch rod, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.000 acres, more or less, according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision dated June 19, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 7 as shown on said map of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision.

Together with and subject to a 30-foot wide non-exclusive easement and therestrictions as set forth in the deed recorded in Book 377, Page 1792.Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of

survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0062438, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 284 Friendship Ridge Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver

to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 17, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will

apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of November 28, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Johnny Olive, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Gray Hauser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 7th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 30th day of November, 2022.

JOHNNY OLIVE

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2022.

JAMES LEONARD FOX

225 Arlie Loop

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on January 13, 2023, with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding of $61,482 and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On December 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application.

Public Notice

To all persons claiming an interest in 1999 -16’-Crestliner CL16 -NOR60020J899 2004-50HP Johnson- AJ50PLSRS-05054035. Bryan Watkins will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor,contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement of no claim of interest is made and has not been reported stolen. SCDNR shall issue clear title.

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof.

This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Western Piedmont Regional Transportation Authority’s Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than December 20, 2022. The public hearing will be held on December 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. before the Western Piedmont Regional Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact Michael Bowman, Executive Director on or before December 13, 2022, at telephone number 828-465-7642 or via email at kangel@wprta.org.

The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using fleet vehicles to provide demand response, flex route, fixed route, subscription, and microtransit services. Services are rendered by Western Piedmont Regional Transit Authority dba Greenway Public Transportation.

The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability.

Project Total Amount Local Share

Administrative $ 712,724 $ 106,909 (15%)

Operating (5311) $ 293,396 $ 146,698 (50%)

Capital (Vehicles & Other) $ 403,708 $ 40,371 (10%)

5310 Operating $ 0 $ 0 (50%)

Other ___________ $ 0 $ 0 ( 0%)

TOTAL PROJECT $ 1,409,828 $ 293,978

Total Funding Request Total Local Share

This application may be inspected at 1515 4th St. SW, Conover, NC 28613 (Greenway Offices) from 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m. Written comments should be directed to Michael Bowman, Executive Director before December 13, 2022.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 39

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Jimmy Dean Barker and Kathy Ann Barker (Deceased) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Jimmy Dean Barker and Kathy Ann Barker) to Michael J. Pringnitz, Trustee(s), dated June 30, 2006, and recorded in Book No. 497, at Page 1111 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on December 16, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Taylorsville in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the Taylorsville township, Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows: beginning at an existing flat bar located at the northwesterly corner of Lot 1 of Clearview Acres as shown on a map thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 138, and being in the line of Mallards tract described in Book 378, Page 1255, and running thence with such mallard line, North 14-38-13 West 232.51 feet to a new 1/2 inch iron rod set in the southerly margin of a reserved 45-foot access right-of-way; thence with said southerly margin of the right of way, North 89-58-00 East 245.07 feet to a new 1/2 inch iron rod set at the northwesterly corner of another 1.19 acre tract; thence with the westerly line of said other tract, South 07-27-12 East 226.90 feet to a new1/2 inch rod set in the northerly line of Lot 8 of the aforesaid Clearview Acres; thence with a portion of the northerly line of Lot 8 and the northerly lines of lots 1 through 7, South 89-58-00 West 215.75 feet to the beginning point; containing 1.19 acres as shown on a boundary survey with division for Dan W. Mallard and wife, Eleanor H. Mallard prepared by Bunton Hefner Surveying Company dated July 11, 1997. Together with a non-exclusive perpetual right of way and easement for the purposes of ingress, egress and regress between the above described 1.19 acre tract and SR 1549, said right-of-way and easement to be 45 feet in width with its southerly boundary extending along the full northerly boundary of the above described 1.19 acre tract and thence the northerly boundary of an adjoining 1.19 acre tract on the east and then the northerly boundary of Ricky J. Ijames as described in Book 370, Page 268 to the point of intersection at the southwesterly margin of a 45 foot access right-of-way which has as its northeasterly boundary the property line of Herman Brothers Partnership as described in Book 363, Page 256, said right-of-way then extending in a southeasterly direction between the lines of Ijames and Herman Brothers Partnership to the point of intersection with SR 1549 and the northerly margin of Clearview Acres; all as more particularly shown on the aforesaid survey of July 11, 1997. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 625 Clearview Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Dan W. Mallard and Eleanor H. Mallard husband and Wife To Jimmy Dean Barker and Kathy Ann Barker. Dated 10/21/1997 recorded on 10/22/1997 in Book 0385, Page 2320 in Alexander County records, State of NC.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 7836 – 30019

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

22 SP 66

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE

OF THE DEED OF TRUST OF

JAMES R. HOWELL AND HENRIETTA WATTS HOWELL aka HENRIETTA MOSER HOWELL,

Mortgagors,

to

TIM TURNER, Trustee;

DELTON W. BARNES, Substitute Trustee,

BOOK 656, PAGE 2275

Peoples Bank,

Mortgagee.

Dated June 26, 2017, recorded in

Book 605, at Page 1815

Securing the original amount of $25,000.00

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

CURRENT OWNERS: SHERIKA D. HOWELL; KAREN B. HOWELL

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James R. Howell and Henrietta Watts Howell, described above, in the Alexander County Public Registry; default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and the said Deed of Trust being by the terms thereof subject to foreclosure; and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded a foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness; and under and by virtue of an order entered in the within entitled and numbered action by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina on the 21st day of October, 2022, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, North Carolina at 12:00 P.M. on Friday the 9th day of December, 2022, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same lying and being in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a spike Joe Moore’s corner in the old Pope and Sloop line, and runs with said line South 85° East 3 1/2 poles to a spike in said line on the North side of the road; thence South 2 1/2° East 20 1/2 poles to a point in the center of the road, indicated by a spike on the North side of the road; thence as the center of the road North 81° West 4-3/4 poles to a point in said road, indicated by a spike on the North side of the road, Moore’s corner; thence with his line North 1 1/2° East 20 1/2 poles to the Beginning, containing 0.5 acres more or less.

THIS PROPERTY HAS THE ADDRESS OF: 104 W Jay Drive, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681.

This sale is made subject to any excise or transfer taxes, all outstanding and unpaid Alexander County and any city or town ad valorem property taxes as well as any and all other prior liens, defects and encumbrances involving said property, as well as a Clerk’s fee of $.45 per $100 on the purchase price.

Notice is further hereby given that the successful bidder will be required to make a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00).

Notice is further hereby given that the sale will be conducted pursuant to and subject to all of the provisions of Chapter 45, as amended, of the General Statutes of North Carolina.

Notice is given that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon the termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 21st day of October, 2022.

Delton W. Barnes, Substitute Trustee

201 W Main St

Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092

704-466-3331

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lillie Blackwelder Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2022.

RICKY GLENN ICENHOUR

234 Pamooney View

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of November, 2022.

WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE

1014 5th St.

Taylorsville, NC 37620

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lola Wike Lowe, Lola Wyke Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2022.

CASEY GILLILAND

3242 9th Ave Dr NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Sadie Nance Porter, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of November, 2022.

SHERRY HARRIS

286 Earl Icenhour Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

MICHAEL HARRIS

391 Millersville Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert John Malsich, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of November, 2022.

LINDA STEWART MALSICH

40 Old Field Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Having qualified as Executor for the Estate of John Preston Lowman, Jr., late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned, John Preston Lowman, III, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at the offices of Liipfert Law Group, PLLC, 380 Knollwood Street, Suite 210, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before midnight February 16, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of November, 2022.

John Preston Lowman, III, Executor

Estate of John Preston Lowman, Jr.

Liipfert Law Group, PLLC

380 Knollwood Street, Suite 210

Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2022.

CRAIG ALAN REAMES

9140 Gold Hill Rd.

Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124

executor

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Luke Reid Hoover, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2022.

LORI L WICKLINE

1153 Huffman Mill Rd

Burlington, NC 27215

administrator

