Linda Sue Price Davis, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

She was born on March 1, 1940, in Alexander County, to the late Clifford Earl Price and Reba Dyson Price. Mrs. Davis was a devoted member of Liledoun Baptist Church and she decorated the church for many years. Linda had an Interior Design degree. She enjoyed making flower arrangements, wedding planning, designing, and decorating. Mrs. Davis was a Lady Shriner. She worked at Carolina Glove Mill for decades. Linda was a loving mother, devoted wife, and caring Nana. She loved giving of herself and cooking for all.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Zeb and Lucy Sipe Price; maternal grandparents, O.C. and Julie Barnes Dyson; brother, Owen Price; sister-in-law, Janelle Bowman Price; and nephew, Jeff Fox.

Those left to cherish the memories of Linda include her husband of 55 years, Cary Michael Davis; daughter, Cary Lynn Davis; son, Stony Michael Davis; honorary daughter-in-law, Stephanie Teague; sister, Martha Price Fox and husband Jerry; brother, Wade Price; grandchildren, Caleb Michael Davis and Kylie Renaye Davis; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Peggy Jolly (Jay), Jane and Gene Frye, James and Kay Bumgarner, Joye and LaVaughn Brown, and Peggy Crouch Elder.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Liledoun Baptist Church from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Liledoun Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate.

Tyler Watson, Rickey Price, Barry Dyson, Rodney Price, Todd Price, and Nick Capito will serve as pallbearers.

Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Myers Pl, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.