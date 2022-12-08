Marshall Gordon Campbell, Sr., 70, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Marshall was born June 18, 1952, in Iredell County, the son of the late Lex Gordon Campbell and Zelma Izora Coffey Campbell. He worked at Walmart for over 15 years.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Boone; sisters, Junie Munday, Betty Moore, Margaret Anderson, and Nellie Anderson; and brothers, Junior Campbell and Gary Campbell.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Katie Price (Roger) of Taylorsville, and Peggy Mabe; his son, Marshall Gordon Campbell, Jr.; his grandchildren, Jody Price, Ruby Price, Kenneth Boone, Jr., Brittney Watts, and Brandon Watts; his great-grandchildren, Sabrina Boone, John Price, and Journey Watts; his sisters, Janie Campbell and Nancy Dishman (Larry); his brothers, Everette Campbell and Jackie Campbell (Patty); loving sister-in-law, Pamela Tipton; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Marshall Gordon Campbell, Sr.