Terry Joe Rose, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home.

Terry was born October 25, 1955, in Letcher County, Kentucky, the son of the late Billy Jack Rose and Shirley Sexton Rose.

He was a US Navy veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where he enjoyed serving as a deacon. He was an avid car enthusiast, enjoyed camping and gold panning, and loved his cats.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 28 years, Nancy Colwell Rose of the home; his son, Joe Rose (Carissa); his grandchildren, Emma, Kylie, Kierra, and Lilly Rose; his brothers, Danny Rose (Paige) of Jacksonville, and Jeff Rose (Becky) of Crumpler; nephews, Montana Rose of Japan, and Daniel Jason Rose of Jacksonville; nieces, Sammie Jo Rose and Nicole Chartrand, both of Jacksonville; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Pastor Scott Hensen will officiate. Following the service, full military honors will be accorded by the Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jordan, New York, at a later date.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Brittney “Polly.”

Memorials may be made to MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.

