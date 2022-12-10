Ria Bernadette Braswell Childers, 74, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, following a short illness.

She was born on January 12, 1948, in Alexander County, to the late Owen Augustus and Mary Braswell. She was a retired sewer. Ria was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ria include her children, Lecticia Starnes, Shannon Childers of Taylorsville, Dena Collie of Wilmington, and Leja Clyburn of Australia; two brothers, Bucky Braswell and Roger Braswell; and five sisters, Doris Duncan, Wanda Wike, Debra Burns, Renee Sigmon, and Sandra Denny.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Sanctuary from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The service will follow at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Shannon Childers will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

