Amy Adele Keever Deal

November 28, 1956 – December 12, 2022

Amy was born in Taylorsville on November 28, 1956, and grew up in Taylorsville. Her parents were James Alan Keever and Lois Millsaps Keever of Taylorsville.

Amy is survived by her husband, Glenn P. Deal, Jr., and children, Josh and Courtney Miller, and Jeff, Scott, Matt and Andy Deal, and grandson, Elijah William “Eli” Deal. She was preceded in death by her parents and uncles, George, Bobby and Norris Keever.

Amy graduated from Alexander Central High School in 1975 and CVCC in 1995 with an RN degree. She then graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a BS in nursing and a master’s degree from Mountain State University in Beckley, WV with a degree in Strategic Leadership. She was in nurse leadership positions at Frye Regional Medical Center for 19 years and at Gentiva/Kindred Home Health for 1½ years. Amy worked previously as a kindergarten teacher assistant at Hiddenite, Ellendale, and Wittenburg Elementary Schools. Prior to her 20½ year nursing career, she was an Administrative Assistant at her father’s Keever Heating and Cooling Company.

Amy loved children, animals, and all big people. She was an active Christian and taught and served in leadership positions at Hiddenite Methodist Church and Reformation Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Chime Choir.

After Amy retired from nursing, she became a certified Master Gardener through the Co-operative Extension Service. She also became a Beekeeper and was a member of the Alexander Beekeepers Association. Several years ago, Amy picked up another hobby, painting watercolor art, something that her mother, Lois Keever, imprinted on her.

Amy is sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love her. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Amy loved white flowers.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

