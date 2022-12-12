Brother Andrew “Andy” Lee Chandler Sr., 80, of North Wilkesboro, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Andy was born on March 12, 1942, in Grayson County, Virginia, to Myrtle Mae Pugh. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church who enjoyed reading the Bible. Andy also enjoyed fishing and was a NC Tar Heels fan.

Andy was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Sammy George Chandler.

Andy is survived by his wife, Fannie Lou Pennington Chandler of the home; daughter, Jackie Brittian (Russell) of Taylorsville; sons, Andrew “Lee” Chandler Jr. (Penny) of Florida, and Alex Ray Chandler (Kim) of Pennsylvania; sister, Judy Gloyd (Albert) of Maryland; brothers, Roy Charles Chandler (Carol) of Kinston; granddaughters, Morgan Brown (Adam), Sydney Grogan (Jordon), Cara Pauley (Sheridan), Hanna Clearkin (AJ), Emma Chandler, Taylore Chandler, Kennedy Dailey (Davonte), and Brooke Chandler; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Millers Creek. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Millers Creek. Burial will follow the funeral in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by VFW Post 1142. Rev. Keith Lyon and Rev. Bill Orren will be officiating.

The family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons, Abel Brown and Jon-Paul Grogan.

