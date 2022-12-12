Monica Mae (Cox) Eseltine, 89, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at Trinity Village Assisted Living, on Springs Road, Hickory.

Monica was born on December 15, 1932, in Monkton Ridge, Vermont, to Earl A. and Evah M. (Shepard) Cox. Monica worked in banking in the Burlington, Vermont area.

She leaves behind two daughters, Noreen (Kenneth) Denio of Conover, and Gail LaRose of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and a son, Nathan Eseltine of Vergennes, Vermont.

No services are planned.

