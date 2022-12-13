Gladys Irene Baldwin Minton, 90, passed away December 13, 2022, at Maple Leaf, in Statesville.

Gladys was born May 12, 1932, in Wilkes County, to the late Noah Lewis Baldwin and Ettie Dula Baldwin. Gladys was employed at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was a faithful member of Living Word Ministries.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Diane Lewis, Loretta Anders, and Angelia Warricks, all of Statesville; brothers, Tim Baldwin of Elkin, Glenn Baldwin of Booneville, and Bill Baldwin; and a sister, Patricia Russell of Ronda.

The funeral service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Living Word Ministries. James David Lewis Sr. will officiate. The family will receive friends December 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Minton Family.