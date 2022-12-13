Hallie Elizabeth Kirby Hefner, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center in Alexander County.

She was born on October 31, 1932, in Caldwell County, to the late Horace Pinkney and Esther Deal Kirby. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Hallie formerly sang in the choir and was the church secretary for many years. She also enjoyed sewing.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stanley Erwin Hefner; sisters, Bernice Starnes and Sarah Corne; and brothers, H.P. “Pete” Kirby, Lindsey Kirby, Max Kirby, and Tommy Kirby.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hallie include her husband of 69 years, Bill E. Hefner Sr.; daughter, Beverly Kerley (Danny); son, Billy Hefner Jr. (Linda); three grandchildren, Billy “Trey” E. Hefner III (Kelly), Tracy Brown (Chris), and Michael Kerley (Ellie); nine great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Susie Barlow and Martha Langley; brother, Don Kirby; two sisters-in-law, Ann Kirby and Lynda Kirby; six in-laws on the Hefner side; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dean Chambers will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church General Fund, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

