Larry Gene Childress, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born on August 26, 1937, in Wilkes County, to the late Lee Shafter Childress and Annie Ball Childress. Mr. Childress was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Larry include his wife of 64 years, Joyce Irene Childress; sons, Roger Childress and Robert Childress; daughters, Deby Evans and Karen Echerd; and six siblings.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, December 19, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Dagenhart, Rev. Taylor Miller, and Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Calvary Camp Meeting and Calvary Baptist Church, in care of Kevin Payne, 2570 Goble Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

