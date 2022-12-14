LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Evelyn Morrison Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2022.

RICKEY D. HAMMER

21 Woodridge Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan4-23c

************

ALEXANDER COUNTY

APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION

ALEXANDER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK SHELL BUILDING

SANITARY SEWER LINE EXTENSION PROJECT

RFQ for ENGINEERING SERVICES

Alexander County has received funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to improve infrastructure at the Alexander County Industrial Park. The project proposes to construct sanitary sewer main extension from the upstream manhole flowing to the sanitary sewer pump station on PID 139367 to the subject property on PID 137930. This sanitary sewer main extension will be 2,525 linear feet and will be routed through Alexander County PID 0067757, Alexander Railroad PID 0062292, and Alexander Railroad PID 0067284 to the subject property. The proposed sewer main extension will be constructed at minimum slope to support the development of the Alexander County Industrial Park on PID 137930.

Qualifications must be submitted by 5:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023. Interested firms must respond in writing addressed to David Moose – Compliance & Procurement Specialist, 151 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681 828-352-7760. Please limit your proposals to 15 typewritten pages or less if practical and provide three (3) copies of the RFQ.

RFQ submissions must include at a minimum: 1. Individual or Firm Information: firm’s legal name, address , email, and telephone number, the principal(s) of the firm and their experience and qualifications; 2. Public Utility Experience: The specialized experience and technical competence of the staff to be assigned to the project with respect to sewer improvements, description of firm ’s prior experience, including any similar projects, size of community, location, total construction cost, and names of local officials knowledgeable regarding the firm’s performance on related work. Include at least three references within the past three years; 3. Firm Capacity and Capability: The capacity and capability of the firm to perform the work, including specialized services, within the period of the grant, the past record of performance of the firm as to such factors as cost control, quality of work, and ability to meet schedules; description of firm’s capability of carrying out all aspects of r elated activities, and fir m’s anticipated availability during the term of the project – if using sub-consultants/contractors must provide complete list and qualifications in the submission package, and 4. The proposed work plan and schedule for activities to be performed. (Compliance with state and federal debarment requirements required for contract award.)

Submissions will be evaluated according to the following factors equally: 1. Qualifications, Competence and Reputation of Firm and Personnel; 2. Firm’s Capability to Meet Time and Project Budget Requirements; 3. Project Workload of Firm; 4. Related Experience on Similar Projects.

Awards will be made to the responsible/qualified firm whose qualifications are most advantageous to the program after review of a committee and recommendation to the County Commissioners for approval to negotiate a contract price.

If you want a site inspection please contact David Icenhour at 828-352-7755 or dicenhour@alexandercountync.gov. Alexander County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, promotes Fair Housing practices and encourages small businesses, minority-owned firms and women’s business enterprises to submit qualifications. This information is available in Spanish or any other language, upon request. Please contact David Icenhour at 828-352-7755 for accommodations for this request. Está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Póngase en contacto con David Icenhour at 828-352-7755 or Alexander County, 119 NC Hwy 16 N (Suite A), Taylorsville, NC 28681.

notice

dec14-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ambre Connolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of December, 2022.

AUBREY DAGENHART

1025 Lake Vista Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec28-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 567

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown Spouse of Julia E. Hammond

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown

Spouse of Julia E. Hammond

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at an existing 7/8-inch rod in a branch, said 7/8-inch rod in a branch being the southeastern corner of the property described in a deed recorded in

Book 375 at Page 941 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing 7/8-inch rod also being in the common boundary line with the property of Linzey Bowman as the property of Bowman is shown by Deed recorded in Book 162 at Page 382 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Linzey

Bowman North 86 degrees 31 minutes 12 seconds West 500 feet to a new 1/2-inch iron set: thence North 3 degrees 28 minutes 48 seconds East passing through a

new 1/2-inch rod set at a distance of 108.33 feet, a total distance of 124.76 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set in the center of a 30- foot wide right-of- way easement;

thence North 40 degrees 49 minutes 29 seconds East 205.19 feet to a calculated point in the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch the next ten (10) calls

and distances, South 83 degrees 24 minutes 24 seconds East 36.78 feet, South 59 degrees 35 minutes 24 seconds East 57.42 feet, South 25 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds East 88.96 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East 33.92 feet, South 39 degrees 59 minutes 38 seconds East 122.83 feet, South 67 degrees 50 minutes 5 seconds East 31.51 feet, South 83 degrees 37 minutes 43 seconds

East 19.63 feet, South 26 degrees 14 minutes 36 seconds East 34.74 feet, South 50 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds East 51.99 feet, and South 26 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds East 41.19 feet to an existing 7/8-inch rod, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.000 acres, more or less, according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision dated June 19, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 7 as shown on said map of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision.

Together with and subject to a 30-foot wide non-exclusive easement and therestrictions as set forth in the deed recorded in Book 377, Page 1792.Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of

survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID #0062438, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 284 Friendship Ridge Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver

to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 17, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will

apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of November 28, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

dec21-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Johnny Olive, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Gray Hauser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 7th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 30th day of November, 2022.

JOHNNY OLIVE

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

dec28-2022p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2022.

JAMES LEONARD FOX

225 Arlie Loop

Statesville, NC 28677

executor

dec28-22p

************

Public Notice

To all persons claiming an interest in 1999 -16’-Crestliner CL16 -NOR60020J899 2004-50HP Johnson- AJ50PLSRS-05054035. Bryan Watkins will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor,contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement of no claim of interest is made and has not been reported stolen. SCDNR shall issue clear title.

notice

dec21-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lillie Blackwelder Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2022.

RICKY GLENN ICENHOUR

234 Pamooney View

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec21-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of November, 2022.

WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE

1014 5th St.

Taylorsville, NC 37620

administrator

dec21-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lola Wike Lowe, Lola Wyke Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2022.

CASEY GILLILAND

3242 9th Ave Dr NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec14-22p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Sadie Nance Porter, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of November, 2022.

SHERRY HARRIS

286 Earl Icenhour Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

MICHAEL HARRIS

391 Millersville Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec14-22p