LEGAL NOTICES
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Evelyn Morrison Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of December, 2022.
RICKEY D. HAMMER
21 Woodridge Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jan4-23c
************
ALEXANDER COUNTY
APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION
ALEXANDER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK SHELL BUILDING
SANITARY SEWER LINE EXTENSION PROJECT
RFQ for ENGINEERING SERVICES
Alexander County has received funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to improve infrastructure at the Alexander County Industrial Park. The project proposes to construct sanitary sewer main extension from the upstream manhole flowing to the sanitary sewer pump station on PID 139367 to the subject property on PID 137930. This sanitary sewer main extension will be 2,525 linear feet and will be routed through Alexander County PID 0067757, Alexander Railroad PID 0062292, and Alexander Railroad PID 0067284 to the subject property. The proposed sewer main extension will be constructed at minimum slope to support the development of the Alexander County Industrial Park on PID 137930.
Qualifications must be submitted by 5:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023. Interested firms must respond in writing addressed to David Moose – Compliance & Procurement Specialist, 151 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681 828-352-7760. Please limit your proposals to 15 typewritten pages or less if practical and provide three (3) copies of the RFQ.
RFQ submissions must include at a minimum: 1. Individual or Firm Information: firm’s legal name, address , email, and telephone number, the principal(s) of the firm and their experience and qualifications; 2. Public Utility Experience: The specialized experience and technical competence of the staff to be assigned to the project with respect to sewer improvements, description of firm ’s prior experience, including any similar projects, size of community, location, total construction cost, and names of local officials knowledgeable regarding the firm’s performance on related work. Include at least three references within the past three years; 3. Firm Capacity and Capability: The capacity and capability of the firm to perform the work, including specialized services, within the period of the grant, the past record of performance of the firm as to such factors as cost control, quality of work, and ability to meet schedules; description of firm’s capability of carrying out all aspects of r elated activities, and fir m’s anticipated availability during the term of the project – if using sub-consultants/contractors must provide complete list and qualifications in the submission package, and 4. The proposed work plan and schedule for activities to be performed. (Compliance with state and federal debarment requirements required for contract award.)
Submissions will be evaluated according to the following factors equally: 1. Qualifications, Competence and Reputation of Firm and Personnel; 2. Firm’s Capability to Meet Time and Project Budget Requirements; 3. Project Workload of Firm; 4. Related Experience on Similar Projects.
Awards will be made to the responsible/qualified firm whose qualifications are most advantageous to the program after review of a committee and recommendation to the County Commissioners for approval to negotiate a contract price.
If you want a site inspection please contact David Icenhour at 828-352-7755 or dicenhour@alexandercountync.gov. Alexander County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, promotes Fair Housing practices and encourages small businesses, minority-owned firms and women’s business enterprises to submit qualifications. This information is available in Spanish or any other language, upon request. Please contact David Icenhour at 828-352-7755 for accommodations for this request. Está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Póngase en contacto con David Icenhour at 828-352-7755 or Alexander County, 119 NC Hwy 16 N (Suite A), Taylorsville, NC 28681.
notice
dec14-22c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Ambre Connolly, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of December, 2022.
AUBREY DAGENHART
1025 Lake Vista Ln
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
dec28-22p
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 22 CvS 567
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown Spouse of Julia E. Hammond
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ruby E. Hammond, Julia E. Hammond, Unknown
Spouse of Julia E. Hammond
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEGINNING at an existing 7/8-inch rod in a branch, said 7/8-inch rod in a branch being the southeastern corner of the property described in a deed recorded in
Book 375 at Page 941 of the Alexander County Registry, said existing 7/8-inch rod also being in the common boundary line with the property of Linzey Bowman as the property of Bowman is shown by Deed recorded in Book 162 at Page 382 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Linzey
Bowman North 86 degrees 31 minutes 12 seconds West 500 feet to a new 1/2-inch iron set: thence North 3 degrees 28 minutes 48 seconds East passing through a
new 1/2-inch rod set at a distance of 108.33 feet, a total distance of 124.76 feet to a new 1/2-inch rod set in the center of a 30- foot wide right-of- way easement;
thence North 40 degrees 49 minutes 29 seconds East 205.19 feet to a calculated point in the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch the next ten (10) calls
and distances, South 83 degrees 24 minutes 24 seconds East 36.78 feet, South 59 degrees 35 minutes 24 seconds East 57.42 feet, South 25 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds East 88.96 feet, North 68 degrees 12 minutes 12 seconds East 33.92 feet, South 39 degrees 59 minutes 38 seconds East 122.83 feet, South 67 degrees 50 minutes 5 seconds East 31.51 feet, South 83 degrees 37 minutes 43 seconds
East 19.63 feet, South 26 degrees 14 minutes 36 seconds East 34.74 feet, South 50 degrees 41 minutes 35 seconds East 51.99 feet, and South 26 degrees 51 minutes 55 seconds East 41.19 feet to an existing 7/8-inch rod, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.000 acres, more or less, according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision dated June 19, 1996 and being all of Lot Number 7 as shown on said map of the Friendship Ridge Subdivision.
Together with and subject to a 30-foot wide non-exclusive easement and therestrictions as set forth in the deed recorded in Book 377, Page 1792.Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of
survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID #0062438, Alexander County Tax Office.
Address: 284 Friendship Ridge Drive
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver
to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than January 17, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will
apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of November 28, 2022.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
notice
dec21-22c
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Johnny Olive, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Gray Hauser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of March 7th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 30th day of November, 2022.
JOHNNY OLIVE
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
executor
dec28-2022p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of December, 2022.
JAMES LEONARD FOX
225 Arlie Loop
Statesville, NC 28677
executor
dec28-22p
************
Public Notice
To all persons claiming an interest in 1999 -16’-Crestliner CL16 -NOR60020J899 2004-50HP Johnson- AJ50PLSRS-05054035. Bryan Watkins will apply to SCDNR for title for watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to watercraft/outboard motor,contact SCDNR at 803-734-3699. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement of no claim of interest is made and has not been reported stolen. SCDNR shall issue clear title.
notice
dec21-22c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lillie Blackwelder Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of November, 2022.
RICKY GLENN ICENHOUR
234 Pamooney View
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
dec21-22p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Vernon Thorne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 28th day of November, 2022.
WILLIAM ISAAC THORNE
1014 5th St.
Taylorsville, NC 37620
administrator
dec21-22p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lola Wike Lowe, Lola Wyke Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of October, 2022.
CASEY GILLILAND
3242 9th Ave Dr NW
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
dec14-22p
************
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Sadie Nance Porter, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of February, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 16th day of November, 2022.
SHERRY HARRIS
286 Earl Icenhour Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
MICHAEL HARRIS
391 Millersville Rd
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
dec14-22p