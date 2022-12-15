Mable Elizabeth Baker Petrea, 93, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

She was born on March 11, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late Kelly Tate Baker and Virla Russell Baker. Ms. Petrea was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Mable was a homemaker. She loved sewing, cooking, and flower gardening.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Pennell; son, Arnold Pennell; great-grandson, Blade Campbell; and seven siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 15 years, Jerry Petrea; son, Frankie Pennell (Debra); daughter, Regina Holsclaw (Bud); son, Maurice Pennell of the home; sister, Willie Lemley; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; special neighbors, Larry and Elsie Bentley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Dover Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Mrs. Petrea will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Phil Jolly and Rev. Neal Walker will officiate.

Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.