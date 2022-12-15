Richard “R.G.” Grimes Sr., 79, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

He was born on January 22, 1943, in Wilkes County, to the late James Horton Grimes and Julia Baugess Grimes. R.G. enjoyed working on old cars, woodworking, whittling, hunting, and fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carlotta Blevins Grimes, four sisters, and six brothers.

Those left to cherish the memories of R.G. include his daughter, Renee Grimes Mawyer (Anthony); sons, Richard Gray Grimes Jr. (Julie) and Chad Allan Grimes; four grandchildren, Emily Mawyer, Jonathan Grimes, Olivia Grimes, and Zane Mawyer; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.