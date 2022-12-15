Tina Marie Lane Hanas, 60, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home in Iredell County.

She was born on January 24, 1962, in Watertown, Jefferson County, to John Calvin Lane and the late Patricia Turcott. Ms. Hanas was a baker.

Those left to cherish the memories of Tina include her son, Michael Lane; daughter, Shannon Lee; father, Wendell Turcott; and sisters, Jessica Compton, Penny Lamaine, April Johnson, and Debbie Turcott.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.