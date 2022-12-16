Pedro Alonzo Crews, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on December 16, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Pedro was born on September 23, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Edgar Ray Crews and Lela Elizabeth Rudisill Crews. Pedro was a construction worker.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Paul Crews of Hickory, and Sandy Crews of Bethlehem; two daughters, Elizabeth Pitts of Bethlehem, and Wendy Burch of Maiden.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at The Crews Family Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Crews Family.