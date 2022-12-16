Taylorsville Police arrest ACHS break-in suspect

The Taylorsville Police Department learned that two suspects broke into Alexander Central High School on the evening of Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The suspects were wanted for breaking and entering to Alexander Central High School, said Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman. Multiple items were stolen.

From surveillance video, officers identified one suspect as Jesse Lee Powell, a 20 year old man from Burke County, who was arrested and charged with Break or Enter Building, Larceny After the Fact, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. The other suspect is a juvenile.

Powell was arrested Tuesday, December 13, and he has been released on bond, stated Chief Bowman.