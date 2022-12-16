Thieves steal part of Nativity scene at Antioch

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently investigating a larceny that occurred from the Nativity scene located at Antioch Baptist Church sometime between Wednesday, December 7, and Friday, December 9, 2022. All of the antique figures were stolen, except for the three Wisemen figures.

The Nativity scene is shown in the photo above. If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.