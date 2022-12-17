Ruth Irene Craig Davis, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

She was born on May 30, 1928, in Lincoln County, to the late Russell Craig and Edith Abernathy Craig. Ruth was a Hazel Keller Beauty Consultant for 52 years and, up until two months ago, was still taking orders. She received many trophies and certificate awards throughout the years for being top sales consultant. She also had a teaching video and a book of tips for consulting. She will be missed greatly by the Hazel Keller Cosmetic Company. Ruth was also an active member of her church, Cornerstone (now Hope Community) in Wilkesboro until her health no longer allowed her to attend.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette; daughters, Patricia Davis Aldridge and Claudia Davis Rhyne; and her brother, Bill Craig.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ruth include her sons, Gary Davis (Debbie) and Tony Davis (Helen); grandchildren, Monte Rhyne (Brigette), Tammy Rhyne, and April Oxentine (Darin); son-in-law, Carroll Aldridge; and sister-in-law, Janie Craig. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Also, she leaves several nieces, nephews, and a special friend, Rachel Huffman.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Gail Armstrong, and Alexander Hospice.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Scenic Memorial Gardens in Wilkesboro. Pastor Mark Workman will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

