Hansel C. Burke, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Hansel was born August 17, 1946, in Alexander County, the son of the late Henry Burke and Juanita Deal Burke.

He was a US Army veteran who served in Thailand as an operating room technician. He worked for General Electric for over 20 years and also worked for Alexander County EMS for over 30 years. Hansel volunteered for the Rescue Squad for over 45 years, where he served as a board member, captain, lieutenant, and treasurer. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Sigmon Burke.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Kristian Shane Burke; his sister, Phyllis Burke of Taylorsville; his brother, Alvin Burke (Becky) of Taylorsville; his nieces, Sarah Tammaro of Brandywine, Maryland, and Ramona Burkhart of Wilkesboro.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Scott Hensen will officiate. Burial will be in the private family cemetery adjacent to Concord Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Rescue Squad.

